PAKvNZ: New Zealand team to get ‘world-class security’ during Pakistan tour

ISLAMABAD – Black Caps are all set to tour South Asian country for the multi-format series, as they are the third high-profile team to visit Pakistan after Australia and England.

The foreign team is set to land in Pakistan in the second leg of the tour. Ahead of their visit, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) pledged full proof and ‘world-class security’. The visiting side will stay at a hotel in Islamabad and travel to the Pindi Cricket Stadium in heavy security for matches.

The capital force make Volte face as they had declined to provide security, citing a lack of resources. ICT apprised PCB not to have resources to provide security as police personnel are deployed in several activities related to Ramadan, including distribution of free flour and census duty.

In a recent statement, Islamabad’s top cop Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said police will provide end-to-end foolproof and World class security to New Zealand Cricket Team during their forthcoming visit.

He recalled providing the highest level of security during the visit of the English cricket team and PSL 8 in 2022-23.

Team Green will host Kiwis for five T20s starting next week April 14, followed by five ODIs. One ODI and two T20Is will be played in Rawalpindi.

