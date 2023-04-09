PAKvNZ: New Zealand team to get ‘world-class security’ during Pakistan tour

ISLAMABAD – Black Caps are all set to tour South Asian country for the multi-format series, as they are the third high-profile team to visit Pakistan after Australia and England.
The foreign team is set to land in Pakistan in the second leg of the tour. Ahead of their visit, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) pledged full proof and ‘world-class security’. The visiting side will stay at a hotel in Islamabad and travel to the Pindi Cricket Stadium in heavy security for matches.
The capital force make Volte face as they had declined to provide security, citing a lack of resources. ICT apprised PCB not to have resources to provide security as police personnel are deployed in several activities related to Ramadan, including distribution of free flour and census duty.
In a recent statement, Islamabad’s top cop Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said police will provide end-to-end foolproof and World class security to New Zealand Cricket Team during their forthcoming visit.
Islamabad Capital Police is fully equipped and shall provide end to end fool proof and World class security to New Zealand Cricket Team during their forthcoming visit.— Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) April 9, 2023
Islamabad Capital Police has provided the highest level of security during the visit of the English cricket…
He recalled providing the highest level of security during the visit of the English cricket team and PSL 8 in 2022-23.
Team Green will host Kiwis for five T20s starting next week April 14, followed by five ODIs. One ODI and two T20Is will be played in Rawalpindi.
Schedule
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 09, 2023 (Sundday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289
|292.05
|Euro
|EUR
|314
|317
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.2
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|195
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.95
|772.95
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212.5
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.8
|42.2
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.29
|42.69
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.64
|63.99
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|938.25
|947.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.26
|65.86
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|181.31
|183.31
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.9
|28.2
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.99
|754.99
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.96
|28.26
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.09
|319.59
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.44
|8.59
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,812 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 196,899.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Karachi
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Quetta
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Attock
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Multan
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
