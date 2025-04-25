PSL 10: Karachi Kings opt to field first against Quetta Gladiators

LAHORE – Karachi Kings won the toss and elected to field against Quetta Gladiators in the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The match between the two teams is being played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Both teams are aiming to improve their positions on the points table in this crucial match.

Currently, Islamabad United hold the top spot with five victories.

Karachi Kings Squad

Karachi Kings are being led by former Australian power-hitter David Warner. Key players include Hasan Ali, Shan Masood, Tim Seifert, James Vince, and Adam Milne.

Quetta Gladiators Squad

On the other side, Quetta Gladiators are being captained by Saud Shakeel. Their notable players include Rilee Rossouw, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Amir, Kusal Mendis, Finn Allen, and Akeal Hosein.