Update on arms license renewal fee in Punjab

LAHORE – The Punjab government has received recommendations to raise the annual renewal fees for firearm licenses, officials said, with the goal of making the licensing system more effective.

The proposal said the yearly renewal fee for a shotgun license would be set at Rs25,000, while licenses for pistols and revolvers would cost Rs50,000 annually.

Semi-automatic rifle licenses could be renewed for Rs100,000 per year, and automatic rifle licenses would have a proposed annual fee of Rs250,000.

Reports said that once approved all firearm license holders would be required to pay the updated fees each year, making license renewals significantly more expensive and aiming to strengthen regulation and oversight of licensed weapons.