PSL8, Match 16: Lahore Qalandars hand Islamabad United a crushing defeat

Lahore Qalandars handed Islamabad United a crushing defeat in the 16th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.

Qalandars opted to bat first after winning the toss and set a target of 201 runs for the United in 20 overs at the loss of 7 wickets.

Chasing the target, the entire United team collapsed at 90 in 13.5 overs, resulting in a defeat by 110 runs.

Qalandars are currently at the third spot on the points table with 6 points after four games. Whereas, United are on the second spot also with six points after the same number of matches.

Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Tahir Baig, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Colin Munro, Rassie van der Dussen, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Tom Curran, Abrar Ahmed, Zeeshan Zameer, Hasan Ali

The winner will not only lift the Supernova Trophy but will also collect a cheque of Rs120 million, while the runners-up will receive a cheque of Rs48 million.