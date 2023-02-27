PSL8, Match 16: Lahore Qalandars hand Islamabad United a crushing defeat

Lahore Qalandars handed Islamabad United a crushing defeat in the 16th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.
Qalandars opted to bat first after winning the toss and set a target of 201 runs for the United in 20 overs at the loss of 7 wickets.
Chasing the target, the entire United team collapsed at 90 in 13.5 overs, resulting in a defeat by 110 runs.
Qalandars are currently at the third spot on the points table with 6 points after four games. Whereas, United are on the second spot also with six points after the same number of matches.
Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Tahir Baig, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan
Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Colin Munro, Rassie van der Dussen, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Tom Curran, Abrar Ahmed, Zeeshan Zameer, Hasan Ali
The winner will not only lift the Supernova Trophy but will also collect a cheque of Rs120 million, while the runners-up will receive a cheque of Rs48 million.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 27, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|263.2
|265.9
|Euro
|EUR
|274.5
|277.3
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|312
|316
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.5
|72.22
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.35
|70.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|693.87
|701.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.28
|38.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.09
|37.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.45
|33.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.16
|3.27
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|850.18
|859.18
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.94
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|677.48
|685.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194
|196
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|279.18
|281.68
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – Gold prices in domestic market remained stable on the first trading day, Monday, of the new week.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of per tola and 10 grams of 24 carats gold remained unchanged at Rs194,100 and Rs166,409, respectively.
However, in the international market, the yellow metal witnessed an upward trend as it surged by $2 to reach $1,812 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged as Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800.41 per 10 grams, respectively.
