PSL8, Match 15 – Lahore Qalandars beat Peshawar Zalmi by 40 runs

Web Desk 11:05 PM | 26 Feb, 2023
Source: PSL (Twitter)

Lahore Qalandars beat Peshawar Zalmi by 40 runs in the 15th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday (today).

After winning the toss, Qalandars chose to bat first and set a 241-run target for Peshawar in 20 overs at the loss of just three wickets.  Chasing the target, Peshawar could score only 201 runs in 20 overs at the loss of 9 wickets.

Lahore have won three of the four matches they have played this season so far. Before today's match, they were at number three on the points table, followed by Peshawar at the 4th spot, with 2 wins and 2 losses from the 4 matches of the league. Both the teams have 4 points each.

Star Pakistani batter Babar Azam is the top run-scorer for Peshawar Zalmi with 171 runs at a strike rate of 131. He has struck 2 sixes and 18 fours.

Shaheen Shah Afridi has been the best bowler for Lahore Qalandars and has picked up 5 wickets while bowling at an average of 17 and an economy rate of 7.33.

Squads

Peshawar Zalmi –Babar Azam, Rovman Powell (West Indies), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Sri Lanka), (all Platinum), Mujeeb Ur Rehman (Afghanistan), Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies), Wahab Riaz (all Diamond), Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Haris (all Gold), Aamer Jamal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (England), Saim Ayub, Salman Irshad, Usman Qadir (all Silver), Haseebullah Khan, Sufyan Muqeem (both Emerging). Jimmy Neesham (New Zealand) (Supplementary). Peshawar Zalmi will pick their second Supplementary at the Replacement Draft.

Lahore Qalandars – Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Shaheen Shah Afridi (all Platinum), Dawid Wiese (Namibia), Hussain Talat, Haris Rauf (all Diamond), Abdullah Shafique, Liam Dawson (England), Sikander Raza (Zimbabwe) (all Gold), Ahmad Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Harry Brook (England), Kamran Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig (all Silver), Shawaiz Irfan, Zaman Khan (both Emerging). Jalat Khan and Jordan Cox (England) (both Supplementary)

