Ushna Shah dances her heart out with groom Hamza Amin on wedding day

Pakistani actress Ushna Shah's wedding festivities officially began this week with a pre-wedding beach party for the couple's close friends and family and a party for their guests.

On her wedding day, Ushna wore red dress designed by Warda Saleem. Pictures and a video from Ushna’s marriage ceremony have gone viral on social media. In the viral video, Ushna can be seen dancing her heart out along with her groom Hamza Amin and some other women.

Have a look at her killer moves!

Fahad Mustafa, the host of The Fourth Umpire Show, recently revealed during the diva’s appearance that the Habs actress is getting married in less than 10 days. Since Mustafa released the insider information, Ushna’s fans have been anxiously waiting for a glimpse of the starlet’s wedding.

On the work front, Ushna is seen in many successful projects like Bala, Cheekh, Parizaad, Alif Allah Aur Insaan and Bashar Momin.