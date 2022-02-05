PSL 7 : Peshawar Zalmi drops second anthem sung by Farhan Saeed

KARACHI – Peshawar Zalmi again wins hearts with the second anthem titled Har Qadam Zalmi as it continues to improve its audio-visual game every year.

The second offering in the seventh edition of the country’s top cricket league was set into motion by Pakistani singer-turned actor Farhan Saeed ahead of its clash against Karachi Kings on Friday.

Har Qadam Zalmi composed by Farhan Saeed and Fortitude Band featured star actors Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman. Zalmi skipper Wahab Riaz and other players were also spotted exuding their best game in between the music video.

The second anthem has all the ‘filmi’ elements to cook up entertainment dose including truck arts and street hustle. Har Qadam Zalmi amassed thousands of views on social sites and garnered praise by the cricket-loving nation.

Earlier, Zalmi released its first anthem “Aya Zalmi” on January 28. Peshawar Zalmi’s ambassador, Mahira Khan, featured and gave an outstanding performance. The previous anthem was sung by Zarsanga, Sunny Khan Durrani, Zara Madani, Tayyab Rehman, and Zoha Zuberi. It also features Ali Rehman Khan as the team's second brand ambassador.

On Friday, Zalmi pacers guided their team to a comprehensive nine-run win against former Babar-led Karachi Kings in match number 11 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the National Stadium, Karachi.