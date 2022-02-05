Security forces kill 2 terrorists in North Waziristan IBO

RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed two notorious militants during an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan's Datta Khel area, the military media wing said Saturday.

A statement issued by Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) said two terrorists were killed in attacks on security forces, both were involved in target killing and kidnapping for ransom.

Asmat Ullah alias Hafiz was one of the eliminated targets. Meanwhile, security forces have also recovered a large number of weapons including sub-machine guns and hand grenades during the operation.

Amid a new wave of violence in North and South Western regions, three terrorists were killed in a clearance operation in Balochistan’s Kech on Friday.

Four to five terrorists had fled and holed up in the Panjgur market area. The military spokesperson said forces had conducted an operation against “a makeshift terrorist hide-out linked with recent terrorist activities in Panjgur” in Balgatar and three terrorists, including two high-value targets, were killed.

Meanwhile, officials have issued a security alert across the South Asian country following the terrorist attacks in Panjgur and Noshki on February 3. Causalities were reported when Pakistan Army repulsed bomb and gun attacks but the fighting resumed when clearance operations were launched in the two areas.