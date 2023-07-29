First consignment of Russian wheat arrives in Karachi

KARACHI – A probable decrease in flour costs is likely ahead as first cargo of Russian wheat has arrived in Karachi.

Reports in local media suggest the first cargo of Russian wheat arrived in Karachi with 1,000 tonnes of the basic commodity.

They noted that this is the first supply of wheat that the private sector has ordered from Russia.

The wheat was acquired from Russia for $279.50 per metric tonne.

According to the reports, the arrival of the shipment will probably result in a decrease in the price of wheat in the local market.

It further said that the flour mills will be offered the imported Russian wheat at Rs92 per kg.

It is anticipated that the price of flour would significantly drop.