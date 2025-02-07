SBP forex reserves move up by $46m to $11.41bn

KARACHI – The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan witnessed a slight decrease it were stood at $ 16,044.1 million during the week ended on January 31, 2025.

The official statistics showed that liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistn increased by $ 46 million to $11,418.3 million during the period under review.

The breakup of the foreign reserves position showed that commercial banks held net foreign reserves of $4,625.8 million.

Total foreign exchange reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on January 24, 2025, were $ 16,052.1 million.

Among them forex reserves held by the central bank were recorded as $11,372.4 million while net reserves of $ 4,679.7 million were held by commercial banks.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Executive Officer of Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad witnessed the signing of two agreements between Pakistan and SFD worth $1.61 billion.

The significant agreements pertained to deferred payment for oil import from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia worth $1.20 billion for one year and the concessional loan agreement for the construction of a gravity-flow water scheme at Mansehra amounting to $41 million.

Secretary Economic Affairs Division Dr. Kazim Niaz and CEO SDF Sultan Bin Abdul Rehman Al Marshad signed the agreements on behalf of their respective governments.

The signing ceremony was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, federal ministers, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki and relevant authorities.

The prime minister welcomed the signing of Oil Import Financing Facility according to which Pakistan will receive oil on deferred payment for one year amounting to US $ 1.20 billion.

This project will strengthen Pakistan’s economic resilience by securing a stable supply of petroleum products while reducing immediate fiscal burdens.