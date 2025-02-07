Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

SBP forex reserves move up by $46m to $11.41bn

Sbp Announces Holiday On Jan 1

KARACHI – The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan witnessed a slight decrease it were stood at $ 16,044.1 million during the week ended on January 31, 2025.

The official statistics showed that liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistn increased by $ 46 million to $11,418.3 million during the period under review.

The breakup of the foreign reserves position showed that commercial banks held net foreign reserves of $4,625.8 million.

Total foreign exchange reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on January 24, 2025, were $ 16,052.1 million.

Among them forex reserves held by the central bank were recorded as $11,372.4 million while net reserves of $ 4,679.7 million were held by commercial banks.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Executive Officer of Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad witnessed the signing of two agreements between Pakistan and SFD worth $1.61 billion.

The significant agreements pertained to deferred payment for oil import from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia worth $1.20 billion for one year and the concessional loan agreement for the construction of a gravity-flow water scheme at Mansehra amounting to $41 million.

Secretary Economic Affairs Division Dr. Kazim Niaz and CEO SDF Sultan Bin Abdul Rehman Al Marshad signed the agreements on behalf of their respective governments.

The signing ceremony was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, federal ministers, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki and relevant authorities.

The prime minister welcomed the signing of Oil Import Financing Facility according to which Pakistan will receive oil on deferred payment for one year amounting to US $ 1.20 billion.

This project will strengthen Pakistan’s economic resilience by securing a stable supply of petroleum products while reducing immediate fiscal burdens.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 7 February 2025 Friday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search