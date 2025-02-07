Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Turkish President Erdogan likely to visit Pakistan next week

ISLAMABAD – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to visit Pakistan next week to attend an import meeting.

Report said Erdogan would attend the 7th session of the Pakistan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council along with with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on February 13.

During the visit, several memorandums of understanding are expected to be signed between the two countries to enhance cooperation in the agricultural sector as well as economic collaboration.

Earlier wenior officials from Pakistan and Turkiye’s Ministries of National Food Security and Agriculture held a meeting to devise an action plan for future cooperation in agriculture and livestock sectors.

Pakistan has invited Turkey to invest in livestock vaccination, highlighting the country’s 220 million animals. Turkiye has assured its full cooperation to increase agricultural production.

The High Level Strategic Cooperation Council is the highest level decision-making forum, providing strategic direction to further strengthening of relations between the two countries.

There are 7 Joint Working Groups (JWGs) working under the HLSCC, focused on Political Coordination; Trade & Investment; Energy; Banking & Finance; Transport & Communications; Culture & Tourism; and Education.

The Turkish president last visited Pakistan in 2020 when he had also attended the joint session of the parliament.

The visit saw the signing of 13 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) for cooperation in various areas.

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 7 February 2025 Friday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

