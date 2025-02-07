Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Fakhar Zaman reveals how he lost his 10kg weight

LAHORE – Pakistan opening batter Fakhar Zaman has revealed that he was ruled out of the team in recent matches due to illness, clarifying that he was not injured.

In a conversation with Salman on the PCB podcast, the left-hand batsman said he had fallen ill, and illness can happen to anyone. Fakhar Zaman said he had developed hyperthyroidism, which led to a loss of 10 kilograms and weakened his muscles.

He said recovery took time and it is the reasons he was out of the team as there was no other reason. Saying he is now fully fit, Zaman shared the first 4-5 matches in domestic cricket were difficult for him. However, he gradually improved, performed well, and is now completely recovered.

He said that the Champions Trophy is a very important event, and he is excited because it is being held in Pakistan.

He hoped Babar will perform well at the top order and make things easier for him.

Fakhar Zaman also shared that his career started with the Champions Trophy, and he will try to make this edition of the tournament even more memorable for himself and the team. He added that he played the match against India with the same mindset as he does against any other team.

Picture of Mahmood Idrees
Mahmood Idrees

