SC constitutional bench dismisses objections to Imran Khan’s plea against Army Act

Supreme Court Delists Military Courts Case

ISLAMABAD – The constitutional bench of the Supreme Court has overruled the objections to the petition filed by PTI founder Imran Khan against amendments to Official Secret Act and Army Act.

A five-member bench headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan heard a plea filed against the objections raised by the registrar.

Declaring the objections null and void, the bench ordered the registrar office to allot a number to Imran Khan’s petition.

During the hearing, the bench asked why the amendments were not challenged in the high court. At which Khan’s lawyer Shoaib Shaheen said the amendments had infringed the public rights.

At one point, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar remarked that the apex court had been hearing the petitions against laws in Article 184/3 on its own wish. He said the Article 199 will become ineffective if the court continued to take up the petitions directly.

Later, the bench adjourned the hearing for indefinite period.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

