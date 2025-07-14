‘Backdoor Talks are like giving Job Applications, not Political Dialogue’: Usman Shami on PTI’s gambit

LAHORE – Usman Mujib Shami raised concerns about Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s approach to resolving political matters as he criticized the opposition party’s preference to negotiate with powerful quarters, instead of engaging other political parties.

Shami, one of the pioneers of digital media in Pakistan, shared his thoughts on the program Think Tank on Dunya News, where he called PTI’s move cliché for democratic norms, as it weakens civilian political processes.

He didn’t hold back, calling out CM KP Ali Amin Gandapur’s repeated overtures to the military as deepening the establishment’s political role, something PTI ironically claims to oppose in rallies. “This is not politics, this is like applying for a job,” Shami quipped, referring to PTI’s approach as reminiscent of the controversial political deals of 2022 that brought Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) into power.

He also sheds light on the infamous “90-day promise,” which is still famous since General Zia’s election. From 80s to Imran Khan’s anti-corruption dream, every 90-day pledge has been a lie,” Mr Usman said, adding that the masses have been misled time and again through these rhetroic used more to manipulate than to deliver.

Dissecting PTI’s year-long pattern of bombastic rhetoric, Shami said Ali Amin Gandapur’s promises to take a bullet one day, and the next he vows to overthrow the government, and now he says ‘either you go, or we will. With this kind of theatrical politics, who’s supposed to take him seriously? he question.

He further suggested PTI must start with self-accountability. “If they truly care about Pakistan, they should admit their mistakes, apologize to the nation, and commit to real democratic values,” he said.