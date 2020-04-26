President visits number of mosques, reviews precautionary arrangements to control spread of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday visited a number of Jammia mosques in the twin cities and reviewed the precautionary measures to control spread of coronavirus during prayers and Taraweeh.

According to a press release, the president visited jammia mosques at Murree road, Ghousia Saddar, Moti masjid Liaquat road and Gulshan Dadan Khan and directed the Imams of the mosques to convince the Nimazees above 50-years to offer their prayers at homes.

On the occasion, the president stressed that implementation of preventive measures were must to control spread of coronavirus infection.

In his letter to Imams after visiting various mosques in Islamabad, he said point number six of the SoP asks Nimazees of over 50 years old to avoid coming to mosques for offering congregational prayers.

However, the president expressed satisfaction over implementation of 20-point Standard Operating Procedures by the administration of mosques.