President visits number of mosques, reviews precautionary arrangements to control spread of COVID-19
Share
ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday visited a number of Jammia mosques in the twin cities and reviewed the precautionary measures to control spread of coronavirus during prayers and Taraweeh.
According to a press release, the president visited jammia mosques at Murree road, Ghousia Saddar, Moti masjid Liaquat road and Gulshan Dadan Khan and directed the Imams of the mosques to convince the Nimazees above 50-years to offer their prayers at homes.
On the occasion, the president stressed that implementation of preventive measures were must to control spread of coronavirus infection.
In his letter to Imams after visiting various mosques in Islamabad, he said point number six of the SoP asks Nimazees of over 50 years old to avoid coming to mosques for offering congregational prayers.
However, the president expressed satisfaction over implementation of 20-point Standard Operating Procedures by the administration of mosques.
- Ambassador Munir Akram urges Pakistani-Americans to show unity; ...10:19 AM | 26 Apr, 2020
- President visits number of mosques, reviews precautionary ...09:47 AM | 26 Apr, 2020
- Pakistan receives another sortie of medical relief items from China ...09:21 AM | 26 Apr, 2020
- Pakistan extends suspension of int'l flight operations till May 15 ...08:56 AM | 26 Apr, 2020
- COVID19: Pakistan confirms 269 deaths; Coronavirus cases rise above ...08:29 AM | 26 Apr, 2020
- Kanye West is officially a BILLIONAIRE: Forbes04:49 PM | 25 Apr, 2020
- The do’s and don’ts during Ramadan Kareem01:47 PM | 25 Apr, 2020
- Mehwish Hayat extends Ramadan greetings to all01:14 PM | 25 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020
- The famous people who have recovered from COVID-1901:33 PM | 11 Apr, 2020
- Seven food items that boost and improve your immune system01:26 PM | 10 Apr, 2020