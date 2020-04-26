UK announces more flights to bring back British nationals stranded in Pakistan

LONDON - The British government has announced nine more chartered flights from Pakistan to bring back the British nationals stranded in the country amid COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a UK government statement, the flights will include the first UK chartered flight from Karachi, which will depart on 30th of this month in addition to further departures from Islamabad and Lahore.

The Foreign and Commonwealth statement said that almost 5,000 British travellers in Pakistan are to be brought home to the country.