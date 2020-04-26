Inquiry commission seeks three more weeks for submitting report on sugar and wheat crisis

12:46 PM | 26 Apr, 2020
Inquiry commission seeks three more weeks for submitting report on sugar and wheat crisis
Share

ISLAMABAD - The inquiry commission, probing the sugar crisis, had sought three more weeks for compiling report on sugar crisis.

In a tweet, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar, said "Sugar forensic Commission report was due today, however the Commission has requested the federal government for extension of time (3 weeks) for submission of a thorough report and their request will be considered by the federal cabinet on Tuesday."

On the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan the reports of the inquiry committees tasked to probe sugar and wheat crises in the country have been made public on April 4.

The prime minister further directed the committee on sugar to conduct forensic analysis of sugar mills to further expand the findings.

More From This Category
Saudi Arabia ends death penalty for minors
09:47 AM | 27 Apr, 2020
Molester of six-year-old Lahore girl arrested
11:49 PM | 26 Apr, 2020
Over 13 million children globally missed out ...
10:26 PM | 26 Apr, 2020
'Payment of third category of Ehsaas Emergency ...
09:27 PM | 26 Apr, 2020
PR Lahore division to pay May salaries before Eid
08:55 PM | 26 Apr, 2020
PIA to bring 20,000 trapped Pakistanis back to ...
08:11 PM | 26 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistan's women cricket team for #Don’tRushBeautyChallenge
05:56 PM | 25 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr