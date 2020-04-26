Inquiry commission seeks three more weeks for submitting report on sugar and wheat crisis

ISLAMABAD - The inquiry commission, probing the sugar crisis, had sought three more weeks for compiling report on sugar crisis.

In a tweet, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar, said "Sugar forensic Commission report was due today, however the Commission has requested the federal government for extension of time (3 weeks) for submission of a thorough report and their request will be considered by the federal cabinet on Tuesday."

On the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan the reports of the inquiry committees tasked to probe sugar and wheat crises in the country have been made public on April 4.

The prime minister further directed the committee on sugar to conduct forensic analysis of sugar mills to further expand the findings.