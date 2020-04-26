Saudi Arabia lifts coronavirus curfew restrictions partially, except in Makkah

RIYADH - The Saudi government has lifted the curfew restrictions partially across the country from today, Sunday (April 26, 2020).

According to an order issued by Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, people have been allowed to go out between 9 am to 5 pm.

However, Makkah city and its neighborhood shall remain under 24-hour curfew.

The new order was based on recommendations of relevant health authorities to enable the return of some economic activities and to relieve citizens and residents.

Law enforcers are also instructed to ensure that "social distancing" is observed at all times, and that social gatherings involving more than five people, such as wedding events and parties shall remain disallowed.

Saudi Arabia has reported 16,299 COVID-19 cases, including 136 deaths. Some 2,214 patients were reported to have recovered so far.