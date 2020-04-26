2 Pakistani soldiers martyred, 9 terrorists killed in N Waziristan operation

RAWALPINDI - Two Pakistan Army Soldiers embraced martyrdom and another five got seriously injured during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in North Waziristan late last night.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces conducted the operation on credible information about presence of terrorists in Khaisura and Dossali areas of North Wazaristan District

As many as 9 terrorists were killed, while two Pakistan Army Soldiers embraced martyrdom in the exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces during the operation.

The security forces also apprehended one terrorist and also recovered weapons and ammunition during search of the area.

The ISPR revealed the details of the martyred soldiers as: Lance Naik Abdul Waheed, age 29 years, village Raj Kandi, Tehsil & District Muzafarabbad, Married, 3 sons & Daughter.

Sepoy Sakum Dad Age 33 years, Village Bandi Awan Tajawal, Changla Gali, Abbotabad, married, survived by one son and a daughter.