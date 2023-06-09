Search

Pakistan

Government employees protest outside Parliament House for salary raise ahead of Budget 2023-24

05:38 PM | 9 Jun, 2023
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – A group of government employees is staging a protest outside the Parliament House, demanding increase in salaries in proportion to inflation in the country.

The protest comes as Finance Minister Ishaq Dar is set to present the federal budget in the National Assembly for fiscal year 2023-24.  The government is expected to increase the salaries of its employees by 20 percent.

The capital police have blocked the road leading to the Parliament House while a leader of the government employees was detained briefly.

In a tweet, the Islamabad police said due to protest, diversions placed for both sides of traffic at Malpur stop of Murree Road. “Alternatively, traffic is diverted from Kashmir Chowk to Korang Road via Park Road,” the police said.

https://twitter.com/ICT_Police/status/1667065495130972160

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed the federal cabinet ahead of the budget. He assured that the government would try to give maximum relief to the employees keeping in view the inflation in the country.

