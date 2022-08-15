Seven Pakistan Air Force officers made Air Vice Marshal

KARACHI – The government of Pakistan on Monday promoted seven Pakistan Air Force (PAF) officers to the rank of Air Vice-Marshal (AVM).

A statement issued by the Pakistan Air Force spokesperson said the promoted officers include Air Vice Marshal Farooq Zamir Afridi, Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb Ahmed, Air Vice Marshal Taimur Iqbal, Air Vice Marshal Hakim Raza, Air Vice Marshal Tariq Mahmood Ghazi, Air Vice Marshal Mohsin Mahmood and Air Vice Marshal Tahir Mahmood.

Air Vice Marshal Farooq Zamir Afridi was commissioned in GD(P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in December, 1992. He commanded Fighter and Operational Conversion Units, a Flying Wing and an Operational Air Base during his career. He also served as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Operational Requirements & Development) at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. He holds a Master’s degree in National Security & War Studies from National Defence University, Islamabad. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb Ahmed was commissioned in GD(P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in December 1992. During his career, he has commanded a Fighter Squadron and an Operational Air Base. He has served as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Operational Requirements & Development) at the Air Headquarters, Islamabad. He holds Master’s degrees in Military Arts from China and National Security & War Studies from National Defence University, Islamabad. He has also performed his duties in Saudi Arabia on deputation. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Vice Marshal Taimur Iqbal was commissioned in GD(P) Branch of the Pakistan Air Force in December, 1992. During his career, he has commanded a Fighter Squadron, a Flying Wing and an Operational Air Base. He holds a Master’s degree in National Security and War Studies from National Defence University, Islamabad. He has also performed his duties in Qatar on deputation. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Vice Marshal Hakim Raza was commissioned in GD(P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in December, 1992. During his career, he has commanded a Fighter Squadron and an Operational Air Base. He has served as Deputy Chief Project Director JF-17 and Secretary to Chief of the Air Staff at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. He holds a Master’s degree in National Security & War Studies from National Defence University, Islamabad. The Air Officer has also served as Directing Staff at National Defence University, Islamabad. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Vice Marshal Tariq Mahmood Ghazi was commissioned in GD(P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in December 1992. During his career, he has commanded a Fighter Squadron, Flying Wing and an Operational Air Base. He has served as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Operational Requirements & Development) and Director (General Duties Group) at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. He holds Master’s degrees in Strategic Security Studies from USA, Defence Studies from UK and Strategic Studies from Air War College Institute, Faisal. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Vice Marshal Mohsin Mahmood was commissioned in Engineering Branch of Pakistan Air Force in June, 1992. During his career, he has commanded an Engineering Wing. He has also served as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Radar Engineering) at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. He is a graduate of Air War College Institute, Faisal and also holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration. The Air Officer has also served as Director General Avionics & Weapons (Engineering) at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Vice Marshal Tahir Mahmood was commissioned in Air Defence Branch of Pakistan Air Force in April, 1992. During his career, he has commanded 4 Air Defence units. He has served as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Training & Evaluation) at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. He holds Master’s degrees in Military Science Military Command from China and National Security & War Studies from National Defence University, Islamabad. The Air Officer has also served as Sector Commander, North Sector, PAF. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-i-Basalat.