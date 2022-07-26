32 Pakistan Army Brigadiers promoted to rank of Major General: ISPR
Web Desk
06:40 PM | 26 Jul, 2022
32 Pakistan Army Brigadiers promoted to rank of Major General: ISPR
RAWALPINDI - 32 brigadiers of Pakistan Army have been promoted to the rank of major-general, the military’s media wing announced in a statement on Tuesday.

“Promotion board from Brigadier to Major General was held at General Headquarters today where Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa presided the meeting,” Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Those promoted include Brigadier Omer Naseem, Brigadier Syed Abbas Ali, Brigadier Muhammad Abbas, Brigadier Muhammad Shahid Abro, Brigadier Luqman Hafeez, Brigadier Mohammad Yasir Elahi, Brigadier Adeel Haider Minhas, Brigadier Syed Ali Raza, Brigadier Shahid Pervaiz, Brigadier Ahsan Waqas Kayani, Brigadier Azhar Yasin, Brigadier Qaisar Suleman, Brigadier Haroon Ishaq Raja, Brigadier Aamer Amin, Brigadier Haroon Hameed Chaudhary, Brigadier Waseem Iftikhar Cheema, Brigadier Muhammad Hussain, Brigadier Shoaib Bin Akram, Brigadier Kashif Khalil, Brigadier Kashif Abdullah, Brigadier Amjad Hanif, Brigadier Faisal Naseer, Brigadier Ahmad Kamal and Brigadier Saeed Ur Rehman Sarwar.

ISPR added that those approved from Army Medical Corps include Brigadier Tufail Ahmad, Brigadier Rizwan Sadiq, Brigadier Ijaz Ahmad, Brigadier Nadeem Fazal, Brigadier Shoaib Ahmed, Brigadier Tahir Masood Ahmad, Brigadier Waseem Ahmad Khan and Brigadier Sohail Sabir.

