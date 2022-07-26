32 Pakistan Army Brigadiers promoted to rank of Major General: ISPR
Share
RAWALPINDI - 32 brigadiers of Pakistan Army have been promoted to the rank of major-general, the military’s media wing announced in a statement on Tuesday.
“Promotion board from Brigadier to Major General was held at General Headquarters today where Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa presided the meeting,” Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.
Those promoted include Brigadier Omer Naseem, Brigadier Syed Abbas Ali, Brigadier Muhammad Abbas, Brigadier Muhammad Shahid Abro, Brigadier Luqman Hafeez, Brigadier Mohammad Yasir Elahi, Brigadier Adeel Haider Minhas, Brigadier Syed Ali Raza, Brigadier Shahid Pervaiz, Brigadier Ahsan Waqas Kayani, Brigadier Azhar Yasin, Brigadier Qaisar Suleman, Brigadier Haroon Ishaq Raja, Brigadier Aamer Amin, Brigadier Haroon Hameed Chaudhary, Brigadier Waseem Iftikhar Cheema, Brigadier Muhammad Hussain, Brigadier Shoaib Bin Akram, Brigadier Kashif Khalil, Brigadier Kashif Abdullah, Brigadier Amjad Hanif, Brigadier Faisal Naseer, Brigadier Ahmad Kamal and Brigadier Saeed Ur Rehman Sarwar.
ISPR added that those approved from Army Medical Corps include Brigadier Tufail Ahmad, Brigadier Rizwan Sadiq, Brigadier Ijaz Ahmad, Brigadier Nadeem Fazal, Brigadier Shoaib Ahmed, Brigadier Tahir Masood Ahmad, Brigadier Waseem Ahmad Khan and Brigadier Sohail Sabir.
Internal security, border management reviewed in ... 05:27 PM | 25 Jul, 2022
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army's top commanders on Monday discussed the security situation of the country with ...
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
-
-
-
- 32 Pakistan Army Brigadiers promoted to rank of Major General: ISPR06:40 PM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Ayeza Khan’s video of jumping on the pad goes viral06:27 PM | 26 Jul, 2022
-
- Ushna Shah gets hearts racing in go-karting suit01:30 PM | 26 Jul, 2022
-
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022