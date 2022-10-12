No housing scheme permitted to be erected along Ravi River: CEO RUDA

07:56 PM | 12 Oct, 2022
No housing scheme permitted to be erected along Ravi River: CEO RUDA
Share

LAHORE – CEO of Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Imran Amin has stated that building embankments and barrages to restore the Ravi river is the top priority, and Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP) will soon be finished as well.

According to the statement issued by RUDA headquarters, No housing scheme is permitted to be erected inside or outside the Ravi River, and all existing schemes are unlawful.

The CEO said, “We have repeatedly provided notices to illegal schemes, and we will soon begin the operation.”

He said, “The Sapphire Bay project is moving along quickly.

After the completion of 3 km River Training Works, we will design the construction here, while if necessary, the riverside housing scheme will be built in accordance with the master plan,” he added.

Earlier, RUDA spokesman dismissed the reports about obstruction in the projects regarding the Supreme Court as baseless and said that the reservations on the amendments in the Ravi Act are unjustified.

More From This Category
Omar Sarfraz Cheema appointed Punjab's home ...
07:20 PM | 12 Oct, 2022
Over Rs20 million stolen from police station in ...
07:02 PM | 12 Oct, 2022
PM Shehbaz, son Hamza acquitted in Rs16 billion ...
06:16 PM | 12 Oct, 2022
Ashtar Ausaf resigns as AGP ahead of JCP meeting ...
05:30 PM | 12 Oct, 2022
Muslim World League chief meets COAS Bajwa, lauds ...
03:34 PM | 12 Oct, 2022
QAU only Pakistani institution among top 500 ...
03:15 PM | 12 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shagufta Ejaz amuses fans with new video
05:56 PM | 12 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr