Makaneole underscores the diversity of US-Pakistan partnership across Northern Punjab

05:52 PM | 9 Jun, 2023
WAZIRABAD – US Consul General Lahore William K. Makaneole visited the districts of Gujranwala, Gujrat, and Wazirabad to underscore the strength and diversity of the U.S. government’s partnerships in northern Punjab.  Through these visits, U.S. Consulate Lahore aims to strengthen people-to-people ties with all of Punjab, explore economic opportunities outside Lahore, and further awareness about educational, research, and exchange opportunities in the United States.

On his way to Gujrat from Gujranwala, the delegation visited the Nandipur Power Plant.  As part of the U.S.-Pakistan “Green Alliance” framework, the United States has invested in Pakistan’s power generation for over 50 years, including in clean energy through hydropower, which continues to benefit millions of Pakistanis today.  

At the recent Energy Security Dialogue, the two governments made new commitments to advance energy cooperation and the U.S. announced new programs in Pakistan, including a $500,000 project to restore electricity infrastructure in flood-affected areas in Sindh, a grant to further research and development of electric vehicles at the Lahore University for Management Science, and support for a second cohort of the U.S.-Pakistan Women’s Council’s Future of Women in Energy Scholars Program launched with Texas A&M University to support women’s leadership in renewable energy.

Mr. Makaneole appreciated the contribution of local industrial enterprises during his visits to the GFC Factory, Service Industries, PLASCO PVC Industries, and JW Cutlery and Knives production unit in Wazirabad.  

He echoed these sentiments in his conversations with the business community at the Chambers of Commerce in Gujrat and Gujranwala and at the Export Processing Zone in Gujranwala.  Consul General Makaneole emphasized that the United States is Pakistan’s largest bilateral export destination. He noted that “In 2022, bilateral trade hit a record $9.9 billion, with Pakistani exports to the United States reaching $6.8 billion. But I believe there is room to grow these outstanding numbers.”

While in Gujranwala, Consul General Makaneole also visited the renowned Sheranwala Bagh Akhara, established over 100 years ago and known for its free-style wrestling.  He noted that the rich cultural legacy of Pakistan, including sports like Kabaddi, can provide a foundation for the tourism industry to flourish and promote sports exchanges between U.S. and Pakistan.  He visited the University of Gujrat which partnered with the U.S. Mission in Pakistan on $1M project on curriculum development for media and communication studies, which also included a faculty exchange and the establishment of a news studio at the university.  Consul General Makaneole visited the International Institute of Science, Art and Technology in Wazirabad to explore partnership opportunities.  He also met with and thanked the District Commissioners of Gujranwala and Gujrat for hosting him and making the trip a success.

