vivo Launches X Fold5 in Pakistan – So Light, So Strong

LAHORE – vivo, the leading global smartphone brand, has officially launched its latest premium foldable flagship, the vivo X Fold5, in Pakistan. Combining elegance with power and intelligent features, the X Fold5 is designed to deliver a next-generation foldable experience that’s lighter, smarter, and more capable than ever before.

The vivo X Fold5 is available in two elegant colour variants, Feather White and Titanium Grey, offering a perfect blend of sophistication and modern design.

Redefining Foldable Portability

The vivo X Fold5 leads the way with an 217g Ultra-Light body and a 9.2mm Super-Slim profile, making it one of the slimmest and lightest foldables in its class. Crafted for ultimate portability and comfort, the X Fold5 offers a seamless folding mechanism that blends style with convenience perfect for those who demand sophistication in a compact form.

Backed by IPX8 & IPX9 water resistance, IP5X dust resistance, and 2nd-Gen Armor Glass, the X Fold5 is built to perform in any environment, whether it is in boardrooms or business travel.

Power That Goes the Distance

Equipped with a powerful 6000mAh BlueVolt Battery, the X Fold5 ensures all-day performance with extended screen time, whether multitasking, streaming, or working on the go. With support for 80W Dual-Cell FlashCharge and 40W Wireless FlashCharge, users can quickly get back to their activities, minimizing wait time. vivo’s advanced battery technology delivers enhanced efficiency, letting users stay connected without constantly reaching for the charger.

Professional Imaging in Every Frame

Photography enthusiasts will love the 50MP ZEISS Telephoto Camera, which brings flagship-level imaging to a foldable form. Co-engineered with ZEISS, the camera system captures crystal-clear, high-precision images with rich details, vibrant colors, and true optical zoom capabilities transforming every shot into a masterpiece.

Smart Productivity, On the Move

The AI Smart Office suite turns the X Fold5 into a true productivity powerhouse. With intelligent multitasking, real-time translation, document scanning, and seamless app-switching, the X Fold5 is built to empower users with smarter tools for work and creativity, wherever they are.

Price & Availability

The vivo X Fold5 will be available across Pakistan with 512GB of storage at a retail price of Rs. 569,999, and will come with free vivo buds. Customers can pre-order the device starting 13th August, with official sales beginning on 19th August.

With vivo X Fold5, users can enjoy exclusive X Care services, including a one-time free outer screen replacement within 12 months of purchase and a 25% discount on inner screen replacement within 24 months.

Additional benefits include a complimentary two-way courier service across Pakistan, and dedicated premium support through a vivo SVC Manager and hotline (0800-00111). All rights of usage for VIP card are reserved by vivo. The device is officially approved by the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) and is fully compatible with all mobile networks in Pakistan. Additionally, Zong 4G users can enjoy 12GB of free mobile internet by inserting their SIM card into Slot 1 that’s 2GB per month for 6 months.

For more details, visit the official product page: https://www.vivo.com/pk/products/x-fold5