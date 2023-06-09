Search

Budget 2023-24Pakistan

Budget 2023-24: Govt likely to impose 0.6% tax on bank transactions above Rs50,000

01:58 PM | 9 Jun, 2023
Budget 2023-24: Govt likely to impose 0.6% tax on bank transactions above Rs50,000
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The federal government is mulling imposition of 0.6 percent tax on each bank transaction of above Rs50,000 as it has decided to increase the tax collection targets.

Reports said that the government has decided to raise the tax collection target to Rs9,200 billion for the next fiscal year 2023-23, which is set to be unveiled today (Friday) in the National Assembly. The PDM-led coalition has also decided to set the non-tax revenue target as Rs2,800 billion. 

It is expected that the government would imposes new taxes worth Rs200 billion in the budget to achieve the tax collection target. 

It is expected that over 30% tax will be imposed non-filers for mutual funds and real investment trust. The government would also increase withholding tax (WHT) on luxury items while WHT will be doubled for non-filers in property sector. 

According to the proposed finance bills, the WHT will also be increased for non-filers involved in buying and selling of prize bonds.  

Pakistan plans to relax annual currency caps for inbound passengers

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Budget 2023-24: Pakistan mulls fine on delay in tax return filing

02:51 PM | 9 Jun, 2023

Pakistan likely to increase defence budget for first time in three years

12:44 PM | 9 Jun, 2023

Pakistani govt presents federal budget for FY24 today with new taxes of Rs700bn to woo IMF

09:08 AM | 9 Jun, 2023

Budget 2023–24: Govt decides to double withholding tax for non-filers in property sector

09:42 PM | 8 Jun, 2023

How much increase Pakistan government employees will get in Budget 2023-24?

12:58 PM | 8 Jun, 2023

Budget 2023-24: Govt likely to launch $2bn bonds

11:00 AM | 8 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Budget 2023-24: Pakistan mulls fine on delay in tax return filing

02:51 PM | 9 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – 9 June, 2023

09:24 AM | 9 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 9, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 09, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 299.9 303.15
Euro EUR 319 322
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371 375
U.A.E Dirham AED 82.6 83.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 79.5 80.3
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 762.38 770.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 227 230
China Yuan CNY 40.28 40.67
Danish Krone DKK 41.09 41.48
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.55 36.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.06
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 931.55 940.54
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.19 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.18 176.19
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.88 26.18
Omani Riyal OMR 744.53 752.53
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.72 79.42
Singapore Dollar SGD 220 222
Swedish Korona SEK 26.36 26.66
Swiss Franc CHF 315.34 317.84
Thai Bhat THB 8.23 8.38

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 9, 2023

Gold Rate Today:

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 227,250 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,830.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,593 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,311.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Karachi PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Islamabad PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Peshawar PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Quetta PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Sialkot PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Attock PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Gujranwala PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Jehlum PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Multan PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Bahawalpur PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Gujrat PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Nawabshah PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Chakwal PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Hyderabad PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Nowshehra PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Sargodha PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Faisalabad PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Mirpur PKR 227,250 PKR 2125

Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: