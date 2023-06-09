Budget 2023-24: Govt likely to impose 0.6% tax on bank transactions above Rs50,000

ISLAMABAD – The federal government is mulling imposition of 0.6 percent tax on each bank transaction of above Rs50,000 as it has decided to increase the tax collection targets.
Reports said that the government has decided to raise the tax collection target to Rs9,200 billion for the next fiscal year 2023-23, which is set to be unveiled today (Friday) in the National Assembly. The PDM-led coalition has also decided to set the non-tax revenue target as Rs2,800 billion.
It is expected that the government would imposes new taxes worth Rs200 billion in the budget to achieve the tax collection target.
It is expected that over 30% tax will be imposed non-filers for mutual funds and real investment trust. The government would also increase withholding tax (WHT) on luxury items while WHT will be doubled for non-filers in property sector.
According to the proposed finance bills, the WHT will also be increased for non-filers involved in buying and selling of prize bonds.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 09, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|299.9
|303.15
|Euro
|EUR
|319
|322
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|371
|375
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|82.6
|83.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.5
|80.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.38
|770.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|227
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.28
|40.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.55
|36.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.06
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|931.55
|940.54
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.19
|62.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.18
|176.19
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.88
|26.18
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.53
|752.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.72
|79.42
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.34
|317.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.23
|8.38
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 227,250 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,830.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,593 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,311.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis
