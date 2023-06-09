Budget 2023-24: Govt likely to impose 0.6% tax on bank transactions above Rs50,000

ISLAMABAD – The federal government is mulling imposition of 0.6 percent tax on each bank transaction of above Rs50,000 as it has decided to increase the tax collection targets.

Reports said that the government has decided to raise the tax collection target to Rs9,200 billion for the next fiscal year 2023-23, which is set to be unveiled today (Friday) in the National Assembly. The PDM-led coalition has also decided to set the non-tax revenue target as Rs2,800 billion.

It is expected that the government would imposes new taxes worth Rs200 billion in the budget to achieve the tax collection target.

It is expected that over 30% tax will be imposed non-filers for mutual funds and real investment trust. The government would also increase withholding tax (WHT) on luxury items while WHT will be doubled for non-filers in property sector.

According to the proposed finance bills, the WHT will also be increased for non-filers involved in buying and selling of prize bonds.