PNS Shahjahan: Pakistan Navy commissions China-made warship

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy has inducted the third, Type 054-Alpha ship built in China, with an aim to strengthen the defence of country.

The ship namely PNS Shahjahan reached Karachi port where it was received by top navy officials. Commander Pakistan Fleet Rear Admiral Faisal Abbasi inspected the ship and congratulated the crew on its commissioning.

Earlier, the ship visited Sri Lanka's Colombo port where it took party in a joint maritime exercise with the Sri Lankan Navy ships.

The Commanding Officer of the ship met with senior civil and military officials of Sri Lanka and discussed professional matters.

PNS Shahjahan is a multi-purpose ship equipped with advanced weapons and sensors.