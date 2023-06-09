Ali Muhammad Khan arrested for fifth time amid tightening noose on PTI chief’s loyalists

MARDAN – Former state minister and senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Ali Muhammad Khan has been arrested for the fifth time amid continued crackdown on former party rulers.

Media reports suggest that Ali Muhammad Khan has been held soon after he was released from the anti-terrorism court in Mardan.

Cops maintained that name of the 45-year-old was included in the anti-corruption case.

On Thursday, law enforcers apprehended Khan upon his release from Peshawar jail. He was first held under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance 1960 soon after May 9 violence.

Khan was then released on May 17 and re-arrested upon release. He remained among leaders who still refused to desert the embattled Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf chief, and amid continued action, the government canceled his diplomatic passport.