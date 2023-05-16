Search

Pakistan

Shehryar Afridi arrested amid massive crackdown again PTI leaders

Web Desk 09:19 AM | 16 May, 2023
Shehryar Afridi arrested amid massive crackdown again PTI leaders
Source: Radio Pakistan

RAWALPINDI – Former interior minister and senior PTI leader Shehryar Afridi has been arrested as the government tightened the noose around former ruling leaders after violent clashes in which rioters attacked civil, and military installations in the wake of the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan.

A tweet shared by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf's official handle said Shehryar Afridi has been forcibly taken away along with his wife, in what Imran Khan-led party described as abduction.

PTI stressed that Shehryar Afridi’s wife was also detained, as it slammed the incumbent government for its alleged act.

Reports in local media suggest that Afridi was held under Section 3 of Maintenance of Public order (3MPO) in the federal capital Islamabad, and was shifted to an undisclosed location due to security issues.

The development comes as the government tightened the noose around PTI leaders after May 9 violent protests as over 3,000 protesters were arrested after identification. Party’s top leadership including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umer, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Hammad Azhar and others are under detention for involvement in violent protests.

Pakistan Army resolves to try rioters under military laws

Pakistan Army's top brass pledged to prosecute the violent protesters and their abetters under the Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secrets Act. COAS General Asim Munir presided over the special Corps Commanders Conference (CCC) at GHQ on Monday.

The meeting was told that a well-coordinated arson plan was executed, including desecration of martyrs' monuments, burning down historical buildings and vandalism at military installations, to malign the institution and portray it as an impulsive reaction.

The forum condemned in strongest terms these "politically-motivated and instigated incidents against military installations and public/private properties". The commanders of the Pakistan Army communicated the anguish and sentiments of the rank and file of the army over these incidents.

Pakistan Army to hold violent protestors, their abettors accountable under military laws

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Man who took away Lahore Corps Commander's uniform during PTI protest arrested

03:27 PM | 15 May, 2023

Firdous Shamim Naqvi arrested amid crackdown against PTI leaders after clashes

10:08 AM | 15 May, 2023

PTI's social media cell trying to create a Sudan-like situation in Pakistan: Ahsan Iqbal

11:59 PM | 14 May, 2023

May 9 protests: Police arrest PTI’s Mehmood-ur-Rasheed

03:29 PM | 14 May, 2023

Father-son duo arrested for setting Rangers picket on fire during PTI protests on May 9

02:14 PM | 14 May, 2023

Zartaj Gul among PTI leaders booked under terrorism charges for ‘inciting violence’

11:54 AM | 14 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani woman to scale fourth highest ...

10:18 AM | 16 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 16th May 2023

09:03 AM | 16 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 16, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 16, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 292.9 297.15
Euro EUR 318 321
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365 368
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 78 78.8
Australian Dollar AUD 192.5 194.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 769.97 777.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216.2
China Yuan CNY 41.76 42.15
Danish Krone DKK 42.63 43.03
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.97 37.36
Indian Rupee INR 3..53 3.88
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.25
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 944.81 953.81
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.94 65.51
New Zealand Dollar NZD 183.93 185.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.55 27.85
Omani Riyal OMR 752.33 760.31
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.54 80.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 28.29 28.59
Swiss Franc CHF 324.91 327.41
Thai Bhat THB 8.6 8.75

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 16, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,900 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,530.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Karachi PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Islamabad PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Peshawar PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Quetta PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Sialkot PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Attock PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Gujranwala PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Jehlum PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Multan PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Bahawalpur PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Gujrat PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Nawabshah PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Chakwal PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Hyderabad PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Nowshehra PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Sargodha PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Faisalabad PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Mirpur PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: