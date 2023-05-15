Pakistan Army to hold violent protestors, their abettors accountable under military laws

RAWALPINDI – Almost a week after violent protestors stormed military establishments and installations, Pakistan Army's top brass pledged on Monday to prosecute the violent protesters and their abetters under the Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secrets Act.

COAS General Asim Munir presided over the special Corps Commanders Conference (CCC) at GHQ on Monday. The participants paid a rich tribute to the martyrs who laid down their lives in defence of the motherland, especially those who were fighting the menace of terrorism.

The meeting was briefed in detail about the internal and external security situation. It took stock of the law and order situation in the past few days that was created allegedly to achieve the vested political goals.

The meeting was told that a well-coordinated arson plan was executed, including desecration of martyrs' monuments, burning down historical buildings and vandalism at military installations, to malign the institution and portray it as an impulsive reaction. The meeting condemned in strongest terms these "politically-motivated and instigated incidents against military installations and public/private properties". The commanders of the Pakistan Army communicated the anguish and sentiments of the rank and file of the army over these incidents.

Based on the "irrefutable evidence" collected so far, the meeting said the armed forces are well aware of the planners, instigators, abettors and perpetrators of these attacks. The meeting expressed a firm resolve to bring to justice all those involved in these heinous crimes against military installations and personnel through trials under relevant laws of Pakistan, including the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secrets Act. The meeting resolved that restraint will no longer be shown against perpetrators, spoilers and violators who attacked military installations and setups, under any circumstances.

The meeting showed concern at "externally sponsored and internally facilitated propaganda against the army leadership to create a wedge between the armed forces and people of Pakistan, and within the rank and file of the armed forces". It said the vicious propaganda of inimical forces will be defeated with the help of people of Pakistan, who have always stood by the armed forces during all odds. The meeting stressed the need for strict implementation of relevant laws to penalize the violators of the social media rules and regulations.

The meeting stressed the need for a national consensus among stakeholders to address the ongoing political instability on priority so as to restore the public confidence, reinvigorate economic activity and strengthen the democratic process. The meeting resolved to support all efforts to reach much needed consensus.

The meeting resolved that the Pakistan Army with the full support of people of Pakistan will defeat all nefarious designs of the enemies of Pakistan.