Nimra Bucha wins big at UK Asian Film Festival

Maheen Khawaja 08:13 PM | 15 May, 2023
Pakistani actor Nimra Bucha recently took to Instagram to share a moment of profound joy and gratitude with her fans. In her heartfelt post, she expressed immense excitement and appreciation for the three major triumphs she has recently achieved in her illustrious career.

Bucha, who has played pivotal roles in three highly impactful global projects, namely Polite Society, Kamli, and Ms Marvel, shared a captivating image featuring herself alongside three prestigious accolades symbolizing each of these remarkable ventures.

In her captivating caption, Bucha conveyed her disbelief and profound gratitude, stating, "Unreal. Grateful. Thank you to the UK Asian Film Festival for recognizing the incredible works of Kamli, the Polite Society, Ms Marvel, and the phenomenal projects I have been fortunate to be a part of. I consider myself incredibly lucky to be associated with these extraordinary endeavours. Kamli received the Film Curator's Choice Award, Polite Society won the Film Wallahs Choice Award, and I was honoured with the TOF Flame Award for Championing Change."

Bucha's Instagram post was inundated with congratulatory messages and words of support from her ardent fans and followers. They praised her remarkable achievements, applauded her versatile acting skills, and expressed admiration for her invaluable contributions to the global entertainment industry.

"MashAllah," commented actors Nadia Afgan and Yasra Rizvi. Renowned author Kamila Shamsie extended her heartfelt wishes, exclaiming, "Yay! And Mubarak! (Congratulations)." Director Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy congratulated Bucha, expressing immense pride, saying, "So proud of you. Many congrats."

Actor Mehwish Hayat also joined the chorus of well-wishers, writing, "Many congratulations!"

These recent accolades aptly showcase Bucha's exceptional talent and unwavering dedication to her craft. The Film Curator's Choice Award for Kamli underscores the film's outstanding quality and the profound impact it has had on audiences and critics alike. 

On the work front, she was last seen in Churails, Mushq, Manto and 3 Bahadur: Rise of the Warriors.

The writer is a staff member.

