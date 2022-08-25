Nimra Bucha to star in Fawzia Mirza’s film 'Me, My Mom & Sharmila'
Pakistan's versatile actress Nimra Bucha has landed another international project as the Churails actor will next be seen in Pakistani - Canadian film 'Me, My Mom & Sharmila'.

The feature directorial debut of writer-director Fawzia Mirza will star Amrit Kaur, popularly known for Mindy Kaling. It also stars Hamza Haq who won the best actor in 2021 and 2022 at the Canadian Screen Awards.

Taking to Instagram, Mirza shares the happy news with the fans, "My feature directorial debut starring Amrit Kaur, Hamza Haq and Nimra Bucha in this feature inspired from my one person play of the same name Me, My Mom & Sharmila."

She went on to express gratitude and added, "I cannot begin to tell you how thrilled I am for this cast and how proud I am of my incredible producing team without whom I would not be here."

"It takes a village and there are so many people without whom we couldn’t have gotten here. Stay tuned y’all.", Mirza concluded.

On the work front, Nimra Bucha was highly praised for her performance in Ms Marvel where she played Najma, the villain and a close friend of Aisha, Kamala's great-grandmother.

