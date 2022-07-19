It's payback time! Mehwish Hayat challenges Nimra Bucha for a fight
Ms. Marvel took the South Asian audiences by storm, especially the Pakistanis and Muslims. While the series concluded last week (July 13), the blockbuster’s cast is reminiscing over production days, and Mehwish Hayat was no stranger to it.
Hayat first appeared in the series in the fifth episode as the protagonist’s grandmother, Aisha. In a recent Instagram post, she posted a video of her practice fight for the show.
She tagged Nimra Bucha, who plays Najma in the series, in a challenge for a fight. Dropping hints at the fight that took place in the show, Hayat wrote, “It’s payback time.”
Nimra Bucha plays Najma, the villain or the immortal Aisha, Kamala's great-grandmother.
According to the series’ script, Najma and Aisha are enemies, with Najma overtaking her opponent in the second-last episode. Hayat’s followers were ecstatic to see the reference to the duel.
Ms. Marvel is directed by Oscar-winning Pakistani filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Meera Menon, Adil El Arbi, and Bilall Fallah.
Fans already went gaga over Mehwish Hayat and her chemistry with Fawad Khan, while Bucha equally received praise for her outstanding performance as Najma in the series. Undoubtedly, that the cast is still mentally stuck in its Ms. Marvel world.
