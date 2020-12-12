Nimra Bucha to star in Ms. Marvel with Iman Vellani

CALIFORNIA – Acclaimed Pakistani actor Nimra Bucha will be starring alongside Iman Vellani in the upcoming Ms. Marvel series.

Following her success in the ZEE5 web series Churails, it seems Nimra Bucha has added another feather to her cap. The actor is all set to make her way into the Marvel Universe with Ms. Marvel.

Kevin Feige, president, Marvel Studios, and chief creative officer, Marvel, was excited to announce during The Walt Disney Company’s Investor Day presentation that newcomer Iman Vellani will star as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel in the series, Ms. Marvel, set to arrive on Disney+ in late 2021.

The Marvel Studios original series centers on fan-favorite Kamala Khan — a 16-year-old Pakistani-American growing up in Jersey City. A great student, avid gamer, and voracious fan-fic scribe, Kamala has a special affinity for Super Heroes, particularly Captain Marvel.

According to Marvel Studios, the cast also includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer (along with Iman Vellani and Nimra Bucha)

Landing on Disney+ in late 2021, episodes of Ms. Marvel are directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.