Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrate 3rd wedding anniversary
The B-town celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli celebrated their third wedding anniversary on Friday.
The power couple tied the knot on December 11, 2017 in Italy, which was attended by close friends and family.
The Sultan actress shared a post on her Instagram, penning down a heartfelt note for her better half.
“Three years of us and very soon, three of us. Miss you,”
Taking to his social media account the 32-year-old cricketer also wished his lady love:
“Three years and onto a lifetime together,” he wrote, sharing a monochrome click from their wedding day.
The 32-year-old actress is expecting her first child with the sportsman in January 2021.
