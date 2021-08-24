Vaani Kapoor celebrates 33rd birthday in style

Bollywood rising star Vaani Kapoor has turned 33 and needless to say, the birthday girl has been rained with love and best wishes by friends and fans.

The Befikre actor has a bold and beautiful persona that sets her apart from her contemporaries and she is quite the star performer as she effortless dabble in versatile roles on-screen.

Kickstarting her birthday celebration, she shared gorgeous clicks on her Instagram handle as she partied with friends and family. Dressed to perfection, Vaani looked stunning in a peach and orange top.

"Thank you for all your love and wishes." reacting to which her close best friend Rashi Khanna commented: "So pretty!", she expressed her gratitude.

Stars like Ayushmann Khurrana, Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty, designer Manish Malhotra and Mrunal Thakur took to their social media handles to wish Kapoor.

Back in 2013, she made her debut with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Shuddh Desi Romance and has featured in hit films like Befikre and Aaha Kalyanam.

Vaani has carved a niche for herself in a short span of time and has wooed the B-town and audience successfully, despite a handful of movies under her belt.

On the work front, Vaani's recent release Bell Bottom co-starring Akshay Kumar has been lauded by the audience and critics alike.