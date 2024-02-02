Ali Zafar and Aima Baig team up for PSL 9 anthem

A surprising turn of events has ignited the flames of anticipation for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 anthem.
After initial exclusion due to legal concerns, renowned singer Ali Zafar is back in the game, this time partnering with pop sensation Aima Baig to deliver a power-packed anthem that promises to set the stage ablaze.
Last month, Zafar's involvement in the anthem project was halted due to his legal battle. However, a new leader at the helm of the PCB extended an olive branch, recognizing his musical prowess and the potential of a Zafar-Baig collaboration. This decision marks a significant moment in the PSL anthem's history.
🔊 Seeti Tou bajay ge 🔊— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 2, 2024
Countdown to #HBLPSL9 Anthem Excitement! @AliZafarsays is set to immerse his magic to the official HBL PSL anthem 2024. pic.twitter.com/SWQnRoVINA
Both artists boast unique vocal styles and captivating stage presence. Zafar, a multifaceted powerhouse, brings his soulful voice, songwriting talent, and experience from previous PSL anthems. Baig, a rising star, adds her versatile vocals and infectious energy, creating a harmonious blend that caters to diverse audiences.
Cricket fans and music lovers alike are buzzing with anticipation. This collaboration promises a chart-topping anthem that transcends age barriers and unites people in a celebration of talent and camaraderie.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 2, 2024 (Friday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 281.95 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301.5 for buying and 304.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|281.95
|Euro
|EUR
|301.5
|304.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.39
|751.39
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.68
|41.08
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.51
|917.51
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.76
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.03
|735.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.49
|327.99
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
