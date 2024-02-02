Ali Zafar and Aima Baig team up for PSL 9 anthem

A surprising turn of events has ignited the flames of anticipation for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 anthem.

After initial exclusion due to legal concerns, renowned singer Ali Zafar is back in the game, this time partnering with pop sensation Aima Baig to deliver a power-packed anthem that promises to set the stage ablaze.

Last month, Zafar's involvement in the anthem project was halted due to his legal battle. However, a new leader at the helm of the PCB extended an olive branch, recognizing his musical prowess and the potential of a Zafar-Baig collaboration. This decision marks a significant moment in the PSL anthem's history.

🔊 Seeti Tou bajay ge 🔊



Countdown to #HBLPSL9 Anthem Excitement! @AliZafarsays is set to immerse his magic to the official HBL PSL anthem 2024. pic.twitter.com/SWQnRoVINA — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 2, 2024

Both artists boast unique vocal styles and captivating stage presence. Zafar, a multifaceted powerhouse, brings his soulful voice, songwriting talent, and experience from previous PSL anthems. Baig, a rising star, adds her versatile vocals and infectious energy, creating a harmonious blend that caters to diverse audiences.

Cricket fans and music lovers alike are buzzing with anticipation. This collaboration promises a chart-topping anthem that transcends age barriers and unites people in a celebration of talent and camaraderie.