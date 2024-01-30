Ali Zafar likely to get chance to sing HBL PSL 9 song

Ali Zafar's voice may once again grace the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after a five-year hiatus. The tide seems to be turning following the departure of Zaka Ashraf, PSL's former chairman, who previously opposed Zafar's involvement.
Zafar, a renowned singer, lent his vocals to the PSL anthems for the first three seasons. However, allegations of harassment levelled against him in 2018 by fellow singer Meesha Shafi cast a shadow over his career, leading to his exclusion from the PSL stage. Though never formally proven guilty, the accusations hampered his return.
Despite the controversy, the PCB recorded three songs featuring Zafar for PSL 9. However, a female representative from the PSL franchises raised concerns, prompting the board to reconsider.
With Ashraf's departure, however, the landscape appears to be shifting. The current authorities, acknowledging Zafar's lack of conviction, believe he deserves another chance.
Whether he will grace PSL 9 with his voice, it remains to be seen.
Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 30, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.75 for selling.
On Tuesday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.75
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|207.9
|210.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|182
|183.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39
|39.4
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.71
|41.11
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.79
|36.14
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|90.39
|915.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.17
|59.77
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.33
|172.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.28
|734.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.63
|326.13
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
