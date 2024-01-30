Ali Zafar likely to get chance to sing HBL PSL 9 song

Ali Zafar's voice may once again grace the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after a five-year hiatus. The tide seems to be turning following the departure of Zaka Ashraf, PSL's former chairman, who previously opposed Zafar's involvement.

Zafar, a renowned singer, lent his vocals to the PSL anthems for the first three seasons. However, allegations of harassment levelled against him in 2018 by fellow singer Meesha Shafi cast a shadow over his career, leading to his exclusion from the PSL stage. Though never formally proven guilty, the accusations hampered his return.

Despite the controversy, the PCB recorded three songs featuring Zafar for PSL 9. However, a female representative from the PSL franchises raised concerns, prompting the board to reconsider.

With Ashraf's departure, however, the landscape appears to be shifting. The current authorities, acknowledging Zafar's lack of conviction, believe he deserves another chance.

Whether he will grace PSL 9 with his voice, it remains to be seen.