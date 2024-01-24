Revealed: Rahat Fateh Ali earned 8 billion in 12 years from concerts

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is a name synonymous with exquisite musicality and soulful expression. This renowned Pakistani classical singer has captivated audiences worldwide with his mesmerizing voice and profound understanding of tradition.
Khan's repertoire extends far beyond classical confines. He effortlessly traverses genres, weaving his magic into contemporary pieces, film soundtracks, and even devotional chants. His songs paint vivid stories, his voice carrying listeners through a spectrum of emotions – from melancholic yearning to joyous celebration.
Recently, he announced a significant shift in his professional landscape during a recent press conference in Lahore. Moving forward, his Pakistani company, RFAK, will merge with NRK, led by his wife Nida Rahat and other family members. This decision signals a departure from his previous 12-year collaboration with globally acclaimed music and concert producer Salman Ahmed.
While Rahat characterized the separation as "loving and peaceful," whispers of underlying tensions persist. Sources hint at disagreements regarding family involvement, global music promoter lobbying, and live show disputes.
For over a decade, Salman Ahmed, then based in London, served as Rahat's exclusive global promoter. At the press conference, he expressed concerns about past financial transparency, stating that clients "made payments without my knowledge," prompting him to implement a new personal authorization protocol for future transactions.
Ahmed swiftly contested these allegations, offering to furnish complete financial records to Pakistani authorities for thorough transparency. He emphasized his extensive contributions to Rahat's career, exceeding $22 million in international business and exceeding PKR 12 billion domestically. Beyond financial success, he detailed his support in personal matters, including managing Rahat's three marriages and guiding his children. Expressing disappointment in the accusations, he emphasized his commitment to ethical practices and legal contracts.
Pakistani rupee moved up against US dollar but remained under pressure against other currencies in the open market on Jan 24, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.15 for selling.
Euro further climbed to 305.5 for buying and 308.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|281.15
|Euro
|EUR
|305.5
|308.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.69
|752.69
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.88
|41.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.79
|36.14
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.01
|919.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.32
|59.92
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.7
|27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.32
|735.32
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.87
|77.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.33
|324.83
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
