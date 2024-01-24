Search

Lifestyle

Revealed: Rahat Fateh Ali earned 8 billion in 12 years from concerts

Web Desk
10:17 PM | 24 Jan, 2024
Revealed: Rahat Fateh Ali earned 8 billion in 12 years from concerts
Source: Instagram

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is a name synonymous with exquisite musicality and soulful expression. This renowned Pakistani classical singer has captivated audiences worldwide with his mesmerizing voice and profound understanding of tradition.

Khan's repertoire extends far beyond classical confines. He effortlessly traverses genres, weaving his magic into contemporary pieces, film soundtracks, and even devotional chants. His songs paint vivid stories, his voice carrying listeners through a spectrum of emotions – from melancholic yearning to joyous celebration.

Recently, he announced a significant shift in his professional landscape during a recent press conference in Lahore. Moving forward, his Pakistani company, RFAK, will merge with NRK, led by his wife Nida Rahat and other family members. This decision signals a departure from his previous 12-year collaboration with globally acclaimed music and concert producer Salman Ahmed.

While Rahat characterized the separation as "loving and peaceful," whispers of underlying tensions persist. Sources hint at disagreements regarding family involvement, global music promoter lobbying, and live show disputes.

For over a decade, Salman Ahmed, then based in London, served as Rahat's exclusive global promoter. At the press conference, he expressed concerns about past financial transparency, stating that clients "made payments without my knowledge," prompting him to implement a new personal authorization protocol for future transactions.

Ahmed swiftly contested these allegations, offering to furnish complete financial records to Pakistani authorities for thorough transparency. He emphasized his extensive contributions to Rahat's career, exceeding $22 million in international business and exceeding PKR 12 billion domestically. Beyond financial success, he detailed his support in personal matters, including managing Rahat's three marriages and guiding his children. Expressing disappointment in the accusations, he emphasized his commitment to ethical practices and legal contracts.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan celebrates 50th birthday, recalls gift from Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

11:54 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Ahmed Ali Butt, Hamza Ali Abbasi commend Umair Jaswal for being ...

10:57 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Ali Noor breaks silence on sexual harassment allegations: "No Truth" ...

05:59 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Merub Ali celebrates birthday bash with friends and family

10:29 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

“There can only be one state,” Indian singer Lucky Ali on ...

11:18 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Why wasn't Ali Zafar's PSL anthem officially released by PCB?

06:27 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Merub Ali slams Fly Jinnah airline over 'subpar services'

Lifestyle

08:43 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Here's how Ayesha Omar reacted to Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed's ...

05:06 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Is Sania Mirza marrying Indian pacer Mohammed Shami?

06:59 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

What is Umair Jaswal conveying through his Insta stories after ...

11:58 AM | 24 Jan, 2024

Was Umair Jaswal threatened to divorce Sana Javed?

07:21 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Zara Noor Abbas flaunts her baby bump

09:10 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

'If you want to work, get married,' Taliban set new conditions for ...

Advertisement

Latest

12:12 AM | 25 Jan, 2024

Qatar MMA Committee meets with Pakistani representatives in Doha

Gold & Silver Rate

07:36 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - Check 24 Jan 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee moved up against US dollar but remained under pressure against other currencies in the open market on Jan 24, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.15 for selling.

Euro further climbed to 305.5 for buying and 308.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 24 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.9 281.15
Euro EUR 305.5 308.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.69 752.69
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.88 41.28
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.79 36.14
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.01 919.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.32 59.92
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.7 27
Omani Riyal OMR 727.32 735.32
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.87 77.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.33 324.83
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

Horoscope

08:22 AM | 24 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 24th January, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: