Rahat Fateh Ali Khan celebrates 50th birthday, recalls gift from Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

Web Desk
07:23 PM | 9 Dec, 2023
Source: Instagram

Renowned vocalist Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan celebrated his 50th birthday yesterday. On this special occasion, he took a moment to reminisce about a precious gift he received from the legendary Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

"Once, on my birthday, Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan gifted me a beautiful car, which remains incredibly dear to me," Rahat shared with the media. "What struck me most was his thoughtful gesture. He never forgot my birthday, no matter where he was in the world."

This act of kindness exemplifies the deep bond between these two musical giants. Rahat vividly remembers the joy he felt receiving the gift and the fond words of encouragement that accompanied it. "His loving words and birthday wishes are a treasure I can't express enough," he confided. "These memories are the true riches of life."

Furthermore, he expressed his deep longing for Ustad Nusrat, especially on his birthday. "Now that he's gone, I miss him dearly," he admitted. "When he learned I could drive, he surprised me with a new car – a moment I'll never forget."

The conversation then shifted to Rahat's own achievements. Having already received an honorary doctorate from Oxford University for his exceptional musical talent, he shared his aspirations for the future. "I'm aiming to add the prestigious Grammy Award to my collection," he declared.

