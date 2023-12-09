Rahat Fateh Ali Khan celebrates 50th birthday, recalls gift from Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

Renowned vocalist Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan celebrated his 50th birthday yesterday. On this special occasion, he took a moment to reminisce about a precious gift he received from the legendary Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.
"Once, on my birthday, Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan gifted me a beautiful car, which remains incredibly dear to me," Rahat shared with the media. "What struck me most was his thoughtful gesture. He never forgot my birthday, no matter where he was in the world."
This act of kindness exemplifies the deep bond between these two musical giants. Rahat vividly remembers the joy he felt receiving the gift and the fond words of encouragement that accompanied it. "His loving words and birthday wishes are a treasure I can't express enough," he confided. "These memories are the true riches of life."
Furthermore, he expressed his deep longing for Ustad Nusrat, especially on his birthday. "Now that he's gone, I miss him dearly," he admitted. "When he learned I could drive, he surprised me with a new car – a moment I'll never forget."
The conversation then shifted to Rahat's own achievements. Having already received an honorary doctorate from Oxford University for his exceptional musical talent, he shared his aspirations for the future. "I'm aiming to add the prestigious Grammy Award to my collection," he declared.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Saturday.
On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.4 for buying and 285.95 for selling.
Euro comes down to 307 for buying and 310 for selling. British Pound rate remains unchanged at 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 76.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.4
|285.95
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|755.82
|763.82
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.14
|41.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.37
|36.72
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|3.41
|3.52
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|922.14
|931.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.82
|61.42
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.33
|177.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.12
|26.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|738.71
|746.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.07
|78.77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.5
|327
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.08
|8.23
Gold prices witnessed negative trend in local markets in line with the trend in the international market.
On Saturday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs217,600, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs186,560.
Single tola of 22 Karat Gold price costs Rs199,465, 21 karat rate per tola costs Rs190, 400 and 18k gold rate is Rs163,200.00 for each tola.
In the global market, gold prices hovers around $2,004 per ounce, after drop of $23.35 on Saturday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Karachi
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Quetta
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Attock
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Multan
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
