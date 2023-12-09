Sajid Khan likely to replace injury-hit Abrar for Pakistan vs Australia Test series 

LAHORE – Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed is likely to be ruled out of three-match Test series against Australia due to injury scare.

A day earlier, the bowler complained of discomfort in his right leg after bowling eight overs on the third day of four-day game against Prime Minister’s XI. As a result, the 25-year-old was taken off the field.

Following his complaint, Abrar was sent for a MRI scan. Now, reports suggest that the player has suffered a serious injury and would not be able to play the series.

Furthermore, the selection committee has agreed on Sajid Khan’s name as replacement of Abrar. He would soon leave for Australia after competition of his travel documents.

Khan, who is a left-arm bowler, was given preference as majority of the Australian batsmen are left-hand players.

The three-match Test series against Australia will commence from December 14, 2023 to January 7, 2024.