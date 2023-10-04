Search

Sports

Babar Azam retains top spot, Shaheen moves up in latest ICC Men's ODI ranking

Web Desk
01:32 PM | 4 Oct, 2023
Babar Azam retains top spot, Shaheen moves up in latest ICC Men's ODI ranking

Pakistan’s captain and flamboyant hitter Babar Azam retained first position in the latest ranking released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday whereas ace pacer Shaheen Afridi climbed two spots to sixth in the list.

Babar Azam is on top with a rating of 857, with Indian star Shubman Gill chasing the Pakistani captain on the latest list shared by the top cricket body.

South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen, retained third spot with 743 points, and the rest two positions in the top 5 were taken by Harry Tector and David Warner.

Pakistani opener Imam ul Haq was demoted to the sixth position followed by Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma.

In bowling, Shaheen Shah Afridi climbed higher among the leading ODI bowlers, as the 23-year-old climbed up two spots to sixth while swapping places with Mitchell Starc (628) who dropped to eighth.

Indian young blood Mohammed Siraj and Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood share top spot, with 669 points. Other top players include Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, and Kuldeep Yadav.

Pakistani pacers and Indian batters move up in latest ODI rankings

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

11:59 PM | 3 Oct, 2023

India comes under fire over tacky conditions at stadiums ahead of ICC ...

10:01 PM | 2 Oct, 2023

Babar Azam's father responds to accusations of favouritism against ...

12:57 PM | 2 Oct, 2023

New Zealand vs South Africa ICC World Cup warm-up match live streaming

12:44 PM | 2 Oct, 2023

England vs Bangladesh ICC World Cup warm-up match live streaming

07:36 PM | 1 Oct, 2023

Babar Azam shows fitness prowess in new gym pictures ahead of CWC 23

05:56 PM | 1 Oct, 2023

ICC World Cup: Eerie similarities with 1992, 2023 for Pakistan have ...

Advertisement

Latest

02:15 PM | 4 Oct, 2023

Yamaha YBR125 latest price in Pakistan October 2023

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 4 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 4 October, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 4, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 4, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.5 286.45
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.5 355
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.7 79.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.45 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 180.2 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766 774
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.62 40.02
Danish Krone DKK 40.55 40.95
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.74 37.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.63 1.71
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 931.36 940.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.55 173.55
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.92 27.22
Omani Riyal OMR 748.35 756.35
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.03 79.73
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 313.85 316.35
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 4, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 201,100 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 172,410.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 4 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Karachi PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Islamabad PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Peshawar PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Quetta PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Sialkot PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Attock PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Gujranwala PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Jehlum PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Multan PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Bahawalpur PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Gujrat PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Nawabshah PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Chakwal PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Hyderabad PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Nowshehra PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Sargodha PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Faisalabad PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Mirpur PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: