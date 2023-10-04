Babar Azam retains top spot, Shaheen moves up in latest ICC Men's ODI ranking

Pakistan’s captain and flamboyant hitter Babar Azam retained first position in the latest ranking released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday whereas ace pacer Shaheen Afridi climbed two spots to sixth in the list.

Babar Azam is on top with a rating of 857, with Indian star Shubman Gill chasing the Pakistani captain on the latest list shared by the top cricket body.

South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen, retained third spot with 743 points, and the rest two positions in the top 5 were taken by Harry Tector and David Warner.

Pakistani opener Imam ul Haq was demoted to the sixth position followed by Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma.

In bowling, Shaheen Shah Afridi climbed higher among the leading ODI bowlers, as the 23-year-old climbed up two spots to sixth while swapping places with Mitchell Starc (628) who dropped to eighth.

Indian young blood Mohammed Siraj and Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood share top spot, with 669 points. Other top players include Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, and Kuldeep Yadav.