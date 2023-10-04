Yamaha YBR125 latest price in Pakistan October 2023

YBR 125 is a famous commuter bike, first introduced by Yamaha in year 2015, and the bike is still ruling the streets, despite strong competition in the local two-wheeler market. The company holds healthy share in the local market.

Yamaha offers several bikes inlcuding YBR125 that are known for stylish designs, performance, and resale, and despite the competition, the company continues to increase its prices.

The company soared the price over time and now the cheapest Yamaha bike YB125Z costs Rs380,000 while the top-of-the-line YBR 125G Matte Gray costs over Rs4 lacs.

Yamaha YB 125Z Price in Pakistan

Rs396,000

Yamaha YB 125Z-DX Price in Pakistan

Rs423,500

Yamaha YBR 125 Price in Pakistan

Rs435,500

Yamaha YB 125G Price in Pakistan

Rs453,000

YBR 125G Matte Gray Price in Pakistan

Rs456,000