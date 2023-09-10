Yamaha YBR 125 easy installments plans 2023

Pakistan's economy faces several difficulties. Flexibility in one's finances becomes crucial under these circumstances. Installment plans come into play in this situation and serve as a lifeline for the majority of Pakistanis.

Inflation and changing currency values have had a negative impact on Pakistan's economic environment. A responsible management strategy is required. An asset installment plan might provide you flexibility by reducing the cost into 12 or 36 monthly payments rather than the entire purchase price. On that asset, though, the bank will charge you interest.

However, we are here to save the day by providing you with some specs and the most incredible payment plan that Meezan Bank is providing for the purchase of a Yamaha YBR 125 G.

The Yamaha YBR 125 G has won a particular place in Pakistani riders' hearts, a nation where motorbikes are regarded as the primary mode of mobility. And there are some good reasons why people adore this motorbike.

The Yamaha YBR 125 G, as the name suggests, has a 125cc engine that offers adequate power and fuel economy for daily travels. You may get 35–40 KM/L out of this bike. Additionally, it has a 14 L petrol tank, so you won't need to worry about refuelling for extended trips.

YBR Installment Plan with 20% down payment

Down Payment Rs. 70,500 (20%) Processing Fee Rs. 1,800 Total Upfront Rs. 72,300 Number of Months 12 Monthly Installment Rs. 28,190

YBR Installment Plan with 15% down payment