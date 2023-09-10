Yamaha YBR 125 easy installments plans 2023

Pakistan's economy faces several difficulties. Flexibility in one's finances becomes crucial under these circumstances. Installment plans come into play in this situation and serve as a lifeline for the majority of Pakistanis.
Inflation and changing currency values have had a negative impact on Pakistan's economic environment. A responsible management strategy is required. An asset installment plan might provide you flexibility by reducing the cost into 12 or 36 monthly payments rather than the entire purchase price. On that asset, though, the bank will charge you interest.
However, we are here to save the day by providing you with some specs and the most incredible payment plan that Meezan Bank is providing for the purchase of a Yamaha YBR 125 G.
The Yamaha YBR 125 G has won a particular place in Pakistani riders' hearts, a nation where motorbikes are regarded as the primary mode of mobility. And there are some good reasons why people adore this motorbike.
The Yamaha YBR 125 G, as the name suggests, has a 125cc engine that offers adequate power and fuel economy for daily travels. You may get 35–40 KM/L out of this bike. Additionally, it has a 14 L petrol tank, so you won't need to worry about refuelling for extended trips.
|Down Payment
|Rs. 70,500 (20%)
|Processing Fee
|Rs. 1,800
|Total Upfront
|Rs. 72,300
|Number of Months
|12
|Monthly Installment
|Rs. 28,190
|Down Payment
|Rs. 52,875 (15%)
|Processing Fee
|Rs. 1,800
|Total Upfront
|Rs. 54.675
|Number of Months
|12
|Monthly Installment
|Rs. 29,951
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 10, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.9
|305.15
|Euro
|EUR
|323.8
|327
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|379.5
|383.3
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|85.5
|86.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.7
|81.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|816.3
|824.3
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|228.8
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.79
|42.19
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.04
|44.44
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|39.15
|39.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.29
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|995.05
|1004.05
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.72
|66.32
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|180.54
|182.54
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|798.42
|806.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.54
|84.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|20.9
|21.2
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|343.8
|346.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.63
|8.78
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 211,000 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs180,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Karachi
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Islamabad
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Peshawar
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Quetta
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Sialkot
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Attock
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Gujranwala
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Jehlum
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Multan
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Gujrat
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Nawabshah
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Chakwal
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Hyderabad
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Nowshehra
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Sargodha
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Faisalabad
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Mirpur
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
