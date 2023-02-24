Pakistani rupee gains against US dollar

KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal gain against the US dollar in the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Friday.

The rupee was being quoted at 260.4, an increase of Re0.53, against the US dollar during intra-day trading.

The rupee had registered its second successive gain on Thursday, settling at 260.93 after an appreciation of 0.37% against the greenback.

In a key development, foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased $66 million to $3.26 billion, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $8.73 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.47 billion.