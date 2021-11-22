DHA Multan signs agreement with Delta Centauri Developments to develop world class project

MULTAN – DHA Multan signed a formal agreement with Delta Centauri Developments for development of a world class international project, Downtown Rumanza, at the Rumanza Golf Club at DHA Multan.

The project would have Pakistan’s first 5 star international hotel chain, luxury apartments, designer offices, shopping malls featuring international brands, theme park, stunning waterfront promenade, and Punjab’s largest skyscraper. The project would be Pakistan’s first global standards international resort.

The signing ceremony was conducted by the project director of the DHA Multan, management team of the DHA Multan and CEO of Delta Centauri Developments Mr. Tariq Saadat.

Zameen.com, Pakistan’s largest property enterprise, has come on board as the exclusive sales and marketing partner for the venture.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Delta Centauri Developments Tariq Saadat stated that South Punjab as well as surrounding areas, as of 2021, have a massive population of around 50 million, which is the size of the total population of Spain or Italy. Multan is the epicentre for South Punjab and this project will be the centre of gravity for Multan.

International brands have been signed up to be part of this phenomenal mega project which will not only change the dynamics of South Punjab but also the future landscape of Pakistan.

The project’s location is on the beautiful 18-hole Rumanza Golf Course designed by renowned golfer Nick Faldo. The complete project is owned, developed and sold by Delta Centauri Developments. It will offer breathtaking views of the stunning greenery and lakes to the international visitors and residents of this project.