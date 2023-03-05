Search

Pakistan, IMF resume virtual talks tomorrow for release of bailout funds

Web Desk 10:05 AM | 5 Mar, 2023
LAHORE – Talks between the crisis-hit Pakistan and International Monetary Fund will resume virtually on Monday as the two sides eye finalizing a deal to unlock funding critical to keep Pakistan afloat amid economic meltdown.

Islamabad and US-based lender could not reach a deal earlier in February as the visiting IMF delegation left the South Asian nation after 10 days of negotiations, but talks continue.

In upcoming talks, the Pakistani government and IMF will review the draft Memorandum of Economic and Fiscal Policies (MEFP) known as the staff-level agreement.

The government eyes salvaging much-needed funds as financial authorities have been tasked to collect an additional Rs170bn in revenue to bridge the widening gap.

Earlier this month, the country’s finance chief Ishaq Dar said pinned hope to seal Staff Level Agreement with the fund in the coming days.

Under IMF’s stern requisites to guarantee financial help from bilateral lenders, Dar lately announced that the country’s central bank received $500 million from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC).

IMF slaps four new conditions on Pakistan before releasing critical funding

The ongoing precarious situation in the country of over 220 million is expected to end in the coming months as the country will be receiving $1.3bn from Beijing and another $1.1bn tranche from the IMF.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Doha to muster financial support from friendly nation. Qatari government earlier announced investing $3billion in the South Asian nation.

Pakistan's forex reserves move up over $4bn as China approves $1.3bn loan rollover

Web Desk
Latest

PSL8: Quetta Gladiators eye comeback in clash against Islamabad ...

11:21 AM | 5 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 5th March 2023

09:15 AM | 5 Mar, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 05, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.9 283.15
Euro EUR 294.6 297.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 332.4 335.7
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.2 76.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 74.9
Australian Dollar AUD 186.4 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 695.48 703.48
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.5 206
China Yuan CNY 38.07 38.47
Danish Krone DKK 37.51 37.91
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.31 33.66
Indian Rupee INR 3.17 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 852.25 861.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.47 59.07
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.77 165.74
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.19 25.49
Omani Riyal OMR 679.95 689.94
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.84 72.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 191.5 193.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.09 25.39
Swiss Franc CHF 278.58 281.08
Thai Bhat THB 7.54 7.69

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs199,100 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs170,700.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.    

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Karachi PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Islamabad PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Peshawar PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Quetta PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Sialkot PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Attock PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Gujranwala PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Jehlum PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Multan PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Bahawalpur PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Gujrat PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Nawabshah PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Chakwal PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Hyderabad PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Nowshehra PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Sargodha PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Faisalabad PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Mirpur PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230

