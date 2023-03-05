Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

ISLAMABAD – The government has picked Lieutenant General (retired) Nazir Ahmad Butt as the new chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for three years after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Leader of the Opposition reached a consensus on the name of the former general.

Who is Lt. Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad Butt?

Nazir Ahmad Butt was commissioned into Pakistan Army in 1983 and served at many coveted posts till 2018 when he resigned from armed forces.

Gen (r) Nazir was commissioned in Frontier Force Regiment and served for more than three decades in the Pakistan Army. He graduated from the Command and Staff College and the National Defence University.

During his service, he was posted as Peshawar Corps Commander and remained a commander of Pakistan Military Academy Kakul.

He also served as President of the National Defence University in 2016 and deployed as military secretary to former prime ministers Yusuf Raza Gilani, and Shaukat Aziz before his posting as Pakistan’s military attaché to the United States.

Picture courtesy: social media

The recipient of Hilal-i-Imtiaz also commanded an infantry division in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata), neighboring Afghanistan.

Butt was promoted to the rank of lieutenant general, four years before his retirement, in 2014 and was appointed as inspector general of Communications and Information Technology at the General Headquarters.

Picture courtesy: social media

The former general also served as commander of a military formation in South Waziristan as a major general.

The decorated ex-official of the armed forces belongs to the Kashmiri community and has good command over the Kashmiri language. His father also served Pakistan Army and retired as a colonel.

Picture courtesy: social media