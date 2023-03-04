Search

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmed appointed new NAB chairman

08:25 PM | 4 Mar, 2023
Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmed appointed new NAB chairman
Source: social media

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Saturday appointed Lt Gen retired Nazir Ahmed as new chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) days after Aftab Sultan resigned from the post.

The Ministry of Law and Justice has issued a notification in this regard with reports suggested that the appointment had been made by the federal government after a consensus between the prime minister and the opposition leader.

More to follow…

Daily Horoscope – 4th March 2023

08:52 AM | 4 Mar, 2023

