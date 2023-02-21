NAB chairman Aftab Sultan resigns amid political turmoil

ISLAMABAD – National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chief Aftab Sultan has submitted his resignation from the post, it emerged on Tuesday.

The decorated bureaucrat was appointed as head of the country’s anti-graft watchdog last year in July.

Mr. Sultan sent his resignation to the prime minister as he was said to be under pressure over political cases.

Sultan replaced Justice (r) Javed Iqbal as chairman of the National Accountability Bureau in July last year. He previously served as head of the Intelligence Bureau and relinquished from his post in 2018.

More to follow…